Williamson County officials discuss winter storm readiness plan

Williamson County aims to be as prepared as possible if another winter storm like Uri rolls around. The county will address the public at a press conference to discuss ways to stay prepared.

Representatives from Williamson County's Road and Bridge Division, Emergency Management and Emergency Medical Services will be in attendance to talk about ways both them and the public can prepare.

The press conference will take place at Williamson County EMS North Campus, 3189 SE Inner Loop, Georgetown, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 11 a.m.

