Williamson County to host free COVID-19 testing sites in Hutto, Jarrell, Taylor

The Williamson County Office of Emergency Management will be hosting free COVID-19 testing in Hutto, Jarrell and Taylor. The county says a testing site was previously scheduled in Liberty Hill, but the city is instead rescheduling their testing for a different date.

The county is currently seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases; since Monday the area has seen nearly 200 cases.

The sites, hosted in partnership with TDEM and the Texas Military Department, will be open from 10 a.m. until testing supplies last at the following dates and locations:

July 6: Hutto Middle School on Exchange Blvd in Hutto

July 7 & 8: Jarrell Middle School on 101 E, Avenue F in Jarrell

July 9 & 10: Taylor Main Street Intermediate School on N Main Street in Taylor

Family Health Clinic in Cedar Park is also offering free COVID-19 testing for Liberty Hill residents as an option near the city.

All three sites will be walk-up sites and will not require an appointment prior to being tested. Those interested in getting tested will be asked to park and line up for their turn. The county says that due to demand there may be long wait times.

“The only requirement is that you have to walk up to the testing site,” said Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell.

Residents are urged to bring a water bottle and a form of shade to cover from the sun if necessary. “You might want to bring an umbrella, you might want to wear sunscreen because you might have to wait 20 to 30 minutes,” said Gravell.

Those seeking a test do not need to have symptoms in order to be tested. "Demand for COVID-19 testing is increasing, so Williamson County is determined to make COVID-19 testing more accessible, especially in areas of the County where available testing sites are farther away," said Gravell.

The county says its Office of Emergency Management coordinated with elected officials, local police departments, Emergency Services Districts, and the Independent School Districts in each area to arrange for the mobile testing locations.

COVID-19 tests at these locations are available for all Texans, whether they are Williamson County residents or not, says the county. For more information, click here.

