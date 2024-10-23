Williamson County's Fair and Rodeo raises scholarship money for students ahead of expansion project

The brief The Williamson County Fair And Rodeo is back for its fourth year. This year, a portion of each ticket will go towards scholarships.



The Williamson County Fair And Rodeo is back for its fourth year, and this time it's bigger and brighter than ever.

Reporter: What brought you out to the fair today?

"The lemonade and the rides," said Zayna Chism, a fairgoer.

That first sip of freshly squeezed lemonade…

"It tastes really good," said Chism.

And all the greasy fair food…

"Cheese fries, I definitely want cheese fries," said Chris Glenn.

Put it all together, and you may as well have the secret recipe for the annual fair and rodeo.

"We like to come out and ride the rides together," said Tiffany Rangel, a fairgoer. "Trying, like the food, the funnel cakes, and the lemonade that my kids love."

This year isn’t Williamson County’s "first rodeo", so to say.

"We really wanted to put something together where we can celebrate the history of Williamson County, and we can bring everybody together," said Scott Heselmeyer, president of the Williamson County Fair and Rodeo.

It’s a lot of fun and games, but the most important part, at least to Heselmeyer, is giving back.

"That’s very important to us," said Heselmeyer. "We’re growing that every year. We’re going to give even more scholarships this year."

A portion of each ticket will go towards more than $25,000 in scholarships.

"That's really nice to get out, like local people's business and support the community, so I think that’s a really good thing to tie everybody together," said Rangel.

There are also quite a few kids this year selling goods.

"I came up with the formula that was smooth, and it was pigmented," said Toni Pearson, a lipgloss vendor.

Kids, like Pearson, are part of a focus on young entrepreneurs.

"It helps with meeting new people and finding new places to sell at," said Pearson.

About 12,000-15,000 people are expected to visit.

"We’ve been growing significantly every year," said Heselmeyer.

To make more room, the county is about to start construction of a new building with hopes of it being open by next year’s fair and rodeo.

"What it’s going to allow us to do in the future is expand our youth livestock activity during the fair, probably also expand our live music going forward," said Heselmeyer.

But visitors will tell you the best part of the fair and rodeo is the quality time.

"I'm with the family, and that’s a blessing, so I can’t take anything for granted, so I'm happy," said Chris Glenn.

Wednesday’s tickets were free thanks to a Samsung family event.

The fair and rodeo is back up and running Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.