Willie Nelson, Lucy B. Johnson to attend Moral March for Democracy rally

A special guest with deep roots in the political history of Texas is expected to attend a rally at the Texas Capitol this weekend. Lucy B. Johnson will join country music legend Willie Nelson, who said Thursday that he will join the rally.

The rally, which is being organized by The Poor People’s Campaign and its partners, will conclude the 27-mile Moral March for Democracy that began in Georgetown earlier this week. The march is part of the Season of Nonviolent Moral Direct Action that continues Monday, Aug. 2, with a march led by faith leaders, poor people, and low-wage workers in Washington, D.C.

Marchers are demanding that Congress approve the following actions by Aug. 6, the 56th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act:

Restoration of the full Voting Rights Act

Passage of the For the People's Act

An end to the filibuster

An increase in the federal minimum wage to $15/hour

Fair and respectful treatment of the nation's 11 million immigrants

The Poor People's Campaign held a news conference around 2 p.m. Friday to talk about plans for the rally being held tomorrow as well as to make an announcement on a special guest who will be in attendance - Lucy B. Johnson.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter