Wimberley recognized as International Dark Sky Place of the Year 2023

The city of Wimberley, Texas and surrounding valley has been named the Dark Sky Place of the Year for 2023 by global nonprofit DarkSky International.

The award recognizes the Wimberley Valley community's efforts and dedication in protecting and promoting the beauty of the night sky.

In a statement, DarkSky International said Wimberley Valley was recognized for their "enthusiastic and successful efforts to keep the stars shining bright in the Lone Star State."

"Wimberley is a small river valley community located between two of Texas’ largest and fastest growing cities. Through education, marketing, and a robust community outreach program, they have built a community that treasures the night sky, further preserving their ‘little bit of heaven’ for generations to come," the statement concludes.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo of the Milky Way Galaxy seen over the city of Wimberley (Eli Cohen/City of Wimberley)

The city says the combined efforts of the Wimberley Valley Dark Sky Committee, the Wimberley Valley Chamber of Commerce, the City of Wimberley, the Wimberley Parks and Recreation Department, the City of Woodcreek, local businesses, nonprofits, and many dedicated citizens have made the Wimberley Valley a beacon of hope for the preservation of the night sky.

The city is inviting residents to celebrate the achievement by attending one of its many events, such as the Blue Hole Star Parties, Howl at the Moon Dance Party, Family Campouts, educational seminars, and more.

DarkSky International is a global nonprofit dedicated to reducing light pollution, promoting responsible outdoor lighting, and educating communities and government officials about the importance of protecting night skies.

To learn more about DarkSky and see the other 2023 winners, click here.