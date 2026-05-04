The Brief Winning $20 million Powerball jackpot ticket sold in Leander Ticket was sold at QuikTrip located at 10742 E. Crystal Falls Parkway Another winning ticket was also sold in Florida



A winning ticket for the $20 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Leander, but the winner will have to share the prize.

What we know:

Texas Lottery officials say the winning ticket was for the May 2 drawing.

The ticket was sold at the QuikTrip located at 10742 E. Crystal Falls Parkway.

A second winning ticket was sold in Florida and will share the $20 million prize with the Texas winner.

Officials say the ticket sold in Texas is worth about $4.5 million before taxes.

What we don't know:

The Texas Lottery's winner has not come forward.

The ticket holder has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

QuikTrip, where the ticket was sold, may be eligible to receive a $250,000 retailer bonus.

What they're saying:

"Saturday delivered a major win for a Texas Lottery player and an exciting moment for our state," said Courtney Arbour, Executive Director of the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR), which oversees the Texas Lottery, in a news release.

"We look forward to congratulating our second Powerball Grand Prize winner in the last eight months when they come forward to claim the prize. Wins like this show the full impact that well-run Texas Lottery games have on players, retailers and our beneficiaries – public education and veterans’ services – across the Lone Star State," Arbour adds.

By the numbers:

Officials say this is the fourth Powerball Grand Prize winner all-time by a Texas Lottery player.

It's the first since September 2025 when Seven Bridges Revocable Trust of Fredericksburg claimed a share of a $1.8 billion prize.

The Texas Lottery says it has now had at least one Powerball or Mega Millions jackpot winner during each of the last four calendar years.

Texas joined the multijurisdictional Powerball game in 2010 and had its first Powerball jackpot winner in 2013 when Paul McDowell of Bells claimed the $40 million jackpot from the May 29, 2013 drawing.