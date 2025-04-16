Wishbone Bridge construction takes shape on Lady Bird Lake

The Brief Wishbone Bridge structure is coming together on Lady Bird Lake The bridge is designed to improve accessibility at the east end of Lady Bird Lake The entire project should be completed by 2026



The structure of Wishbone Bridge, which is next to Longhorn Dam, is coming together.

The bridge is designed to improve accessibility at the east end of Lady Bird Lake.

The Y-shape is visible now, and there's one gap left. That should be connected this summer.

What is the Wishbone Bridge?

The backstory:

The bridge will connect the Ann and Roy Butler Trail, Canterbury and the Holly Peninsula in Town Lake Metropolitan Park.

The bridge will be an alternate option to the narrow sidewalk on Pleasant Valley Road.

"The main purpose of this project was to improve bicycle and pedestrian connectivity both for folks going north and south on Pleasant Valley and also to provide a safer, more comfortable path for bicyclists and pedestrians using the Butler Trail," Genest Landry, assistant director with Capital Delivery Services, said.

The design of the bridge came from a user submission at a public meeting.

"This truly was the city working with the community to make sure we listened to their needs and were responsive to the needs of the community," Landry said.

A crane sits on a floating barge, and small boats move that barge.

The center of the Y-shaped bridge will be a plaza with shade, benches, and art.

"The contractor is just about finished placing all the beams and pouring the slabs, which is the portion of the bridge that we're going to walk on when it's complete," Landry said.

The columns holding the bridge up go down 30 feet to bedrock.

"We're just really, really excited about this project," Landry said.

The project, which started last summer, cost $25 million and is primarily funded by the 2020 mobility bond.

There's also an underpass under Pleasant Valley Road. The tunnel will be filled with art through the Art in Public Places program and have lighting as well. This replaces a small box culvert.

Crews are doing some work on Longhorn Dam at the same time to minimize the length of work in the area.

Why you should care:

Right now, South Pleasant Valley Road is one lane in each direction. It will stay that way until fall. The trail detour will stay in place until the bridge is open.

The entire project is expected to be done in 2026.