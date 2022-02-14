Woman accused of stabbing, killing her mother in Travis County arrested in Tanzania

The woman accused of stabbing and killing her mother in Travis County last December has been arrested in Tanzania, the U.S. Marshals Task Force said.

Wylumva Ngongoseke, 27, was found by foreign officials in the Republic of Tanzania. She was charged with first-degree murder following the discovery of her mother's body at a south Travis County home, officials said.

On Dec. 9, 2021, TCSO deputies did a welfare check at the home and found the mother wrapped in a blanket with stab wounds to her chest.

TCSO requested the assistance from the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force to locate and arrest Ngongoseke. However, during the investigation, it was learned she fled Austin and boarded an international flight from Austin Bergstrom International Airport.

Republic of Tanzania law enforcement officers located and arrested Ngongoseke on an immigration violation in December. U.S. Marshals traveled to Dar es Salaam and took custody of Ngongoseke at Julius Nyerere International Airport Feb. 7 and arrived at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, N.Y, Feb. 8.

She was placed in custody at a local jail facility until she can be extradited back to Texas. Her bond is set at $500,000.

