Texas man captured in Mexico after fleeing trial in Williamson County

article

A Texas man was captured in Mexico after fleeing his trial in Williamson County.

Louis Phillip Reyes, 32, was captured in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas, Mexico, after evading authorities for a week.

Reyes, a convicted felon, fled to avoid facing trial in Williamson County for unlawful possession of a firearm. He is currently being held at the Harris County Jail while awaiting extradition back to Williamson County.

Officials said Reyes was convicted on March 13, 2024, after a two-day trial. Despite his initial presence during jury selection, he did not appear before the commencement of testimony. The jury sentenced Reyes to 45 years in prison in his absence.

MORE STORIES:

The fugitive investigation initiated by the Austin-based Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, which includes local, state and federal agencies, determined Reyes had fled to Mexico.

On March 20, he was detained for an immigration violation near the border of Guatemala and was deported back to the United States the next day.

According to officials, Reyes has an extensive criminal history.

"The successful apprehension of Mr. Reyes is a testament to the relentless pursuit of justice by our dedicated law enforcement agencies. His capture not only signifies our unwavering commitment to the rule of law but also serves as a stern warning to those who attempt to evade it. We are grateful for the international cooperation that led to this arrest, and we will ensure that Mr. Reyes is held accountable for his actions. I am also deeply appreciative of the jury’s service and their dedication to delivering justice in this challenging case," said District Attorney Shawn Dick.