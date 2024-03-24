Shooting near Georgetown kills 1 following domestic disturbance: WCSO

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that killed a man early Sunday morning just outside of Georgetown.

On Sunday morning at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting on Midnight Lane outside the Georgetown city limits.

Deputies found a body, identified as 43-year-old Jose Guadalupe Luna-Moncada, with gunshot wounds.

The incident was determined to be the result of a domestic disturbance among family members.

Police say they have a person of interest in mind, although no arrests have been made.

Further details are being gathered as the investigation continues.