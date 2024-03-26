Father shot, killed by teen son in East Travis County: TCSO

A 19-year-old has been arrested for murder in the shooting death of his father in East Travis County.

On Sunday, just after 9:30 p.m., the Travis County Sheriff's Office says it received multiple 911 calls about a disturbance and shots fired near a bus stop on Hog Eye Road.

When deputies arrived, they found 61-year-old Duan Davis, of Austin, dead.

His son, 19-year-old Quentyn Ervin-Davis, has now been charged with his murder.

A search warrant was executed in the overnight hours at the home of Daun Davis, a resident of the Community First! neighborhood, as part of the investigation. And an autopsy was performed Monday. Those results are still pending.

The investigation is ongoing.