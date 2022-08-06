Expand / Collapse search

Woman found shot to death on Williamson County road identified

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Updated August 11, 2022 10:33AM
Florence
FLORENCE, Texas - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after 70-year-old Diana Lynn Pier was found shot to death in the middle of a road outside Florence.

WCSO said around 8:45 p.m. on August 4, deputies responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of County Road 245. 

When deputies arrived, they found Pier dead on the road.

Detectives are looking for information about a light-colored sedan, possibly silver or gray, that was seen in the area around the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide, or information regarding the sedan, is asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division Tip-Line at 512-943-1311

You may also contact Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-253-7867.