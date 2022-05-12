Woman's death in East Austin being investigated as suspicious

The Austin Police Department is investigating the death of a woman in East Austin as suspicious.

The incident happened on Maple Avenue near East 17th Street overnight.

Police say a woman called police saying she found her friend inside her home unresponsive and that there was blood near her.

When officers arrived, they found the victim had gunshot wounds.

Austin-Travis County EMS performed life-saving measures, but the woman later died from her injuries.

Police say they do not know how long she was inside the home, but they are saying the woman's death is suspicious.

It's not clear if a gun was found at the scene.