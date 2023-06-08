Woman dies after crashing car into retaining wall in southeast Austin

A woman is dead after crashing into a retaining wall in southeast Austin early Saturday morning, according to police.

Austin police officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 200 block of northbound Bastrop Highway around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, June 3.

A sedan driven by Angelica Delgado crashed into a retaining wall. Delgado was taken to a local hospital and died on Monday, June 5.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.