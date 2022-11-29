Woman dies after being ejected from pick-up truck in North Austin, police say

Austin police are investigating a deadly wreck in North Austin.

Investigators say on Friday, Nov. 25, just before 5 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of I-35 and Parmer Lane.

There, they found a woman who had been ejected from the pick-up truck.

The woman died at the scene.



This is Austin's 97th fatal crash this year and 101st traffic-related death.