Woman identified as victim in Northeast Austin shooting

The woman shot and killed at a Northeast Austin apartment complex early Thursday morning has been identified.

The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a call just before 2:30 a.m. Sept. 15 about a shooting in the 1500 block of Reagan Hill Drive at the Cameron Apartments.

When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Marisela Gonzalez unresponsive in a bedroom with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Gonzalez was taken to a hospital where she later died.

APD says an investigation determined she had been in an altercation with another person, which then escalated into a shooting. A person of interest has been identified.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

Anyone with information or video of the incident should call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS; the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), use the new Crime Stoppers App or email APD Homicide. You may remain anonymous.