Woman killed in crash near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash early morning on Sunday, July 17.

Austin police said at 1:58 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the 3300 block of S US HWY 183 NB.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had left the road and struck a tree on Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) property.

The woman died at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app.



This crash is being investigated as Austin’s 58th fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 59 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 63 fatal crashes resulting in 68 fatalities.