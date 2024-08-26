Woman killed in downtown Austin identified; no charges filed: APD

A woman who was killed in downtown Austin on Monday morning was identified, the Austin Police Department said.

On August 26, around 1:38 a.m., officers were flagged down about a woman bleeding in the alley of the 500 block of East 6th Street.

When officers arrived, they found a woman on the ground with blood on her shirt. She was later identified as 42-year-old Shannon Smith. She died from her injuries.

APD officers were flagged down by someone who claimed to know who was responsible. Officers later found 54-year-old Gregory Watkins, who is wheelchair bound.

Watkins told police Smith approached him with a knife and robbed him of his money and drugs. Watkins then struck Smith once, and it appeared to be a metal rod he was holding, police said.

The Travis County District Attorney’s Office looked at the case, and no charges are being filed at this time. However, this case is still under investigation.

Watkins was interviewed and released.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.