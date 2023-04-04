Woman steals clothes, jewelry at Wimberley store; police investigating

Police are searching for a woman who stole clothes and jewelry at a store in Wimberley.

Police said on April 1, around 4:30 p.m., a woman was seen stealing clothes and jewelry at My Happy Place at 100 Oak Dr. Suite 100 in Wimberley.

The suspect was described as a woman in her 30s, about 5'3, with dark brown hair and a blonde ponytail. Police said a man was also seen with the woman, and he was described as about 5'8, with dark blonde hair.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Police are searching for a woman seen stealing clothes and jewelry from My Happy Place in Wimberley.

If you have information regarding this incident, the identity of persons, whereabouts, etc., please contact Detective Treviño at 512-393-7896 or daisy.trevino@co.hays.tx.us .