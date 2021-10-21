Women arrested for kidnapping 20-month-old boy from his mother's Garland motel room

article

All three women wanted for kidnapping a toddler in Garland are now behind bars.

Garland police said 28-year-old Romeisha Brown turned herself in to police Wednesday night.

Investigators were then able to identify 41-year-old Kemberly Williams and arrested her Thursday morning.

The third suspect, 34-year-old Lashonda Price, was arrested early Sunday morning.

Police said that’s when the women forced their way into a Garland motel room and took a 20-month-old boy from his mother.

The mother chased them into the parking lot and wrote down the license plate number for their black SUV.

Police later pulled the vehicle over during a traffic stop. Price and the child were inside but Brown and Williams were not.

The toddler was safely returned to his mother.

Garland police said they are still actively investigating the case to determine why the women took the child.

They are all now charged with kidnapping.

Advertisement

RELATED: Video shows women kidnapping toddler from Garland motel