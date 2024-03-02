Woods fire in south Austin now extinguished: AFD

Austin fire crews were on the scene of a large fire in the woods near South Lamar Boulevard and Ben White Boulevard in south Austin.

Firefighters responded to a large fire in the woods behind the 4200 block of the South Lamar Boulevard service road.

AFD said crews were deep in the woods fighting the fire.

The fire is now out, and crews from AFD and the Westlake Fire Department worked to overhaul the fire area.

No word on what caused the fire, if there were any injuries or if there was any property damage.