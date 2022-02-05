Worker electrocuted with 30K volts, rescued from embankment, ATCEMS says

A worker was rescued from an embankment Saturday afternoon after being electrocuted with 30,000 volts, says ATCEMS.

Multiple rescue crews responded to the scene at FM 2244 and S. Weston Lane in southwest Travis County near One World Theatre around 1 p.m. Feb. 5 after the worker fell around 100 feet down an embankment after being electrocuted.

The worker was reported to have potentially serious injuries. Rescue crews were able to get them out with a big wheel extraction device.

The worker was transported to Dell Seton with potentially serious injuries, says ATCEMS.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter