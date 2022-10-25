Clocking in more hours at a stressful job raises risk of depression, study finds

article

Working long hours at a job can occasionally come with the territory, but a new study suggests putting in a 40-plus hour work week in a stressful job can increase your risk of depression.

Researchers from Michigan Medicine, an academic medical institution at the University of Michigan, conducted a study involving more than 17,000 participants who were first-year medical residents between 2009-2020.

RELATED: Study: Only eating during day may help improve mental health in night shift workers

Findings for the report, published by the New England Journal of Medicine on Oct. 20, suggest that medical residents who worked 90 hours or more weekly had three times the risk of depression compared to those who worked 40 to 45 hours per week.

In the questionnaire, the team used scores between 0-27 to determine the depression symptoms residents were experiencing on the job. A score for minimal depression is between 0-4, mild depression has a score between 5-9, moderate depression has a score between 10-14, and severe depression has a score between 20-27.

The study revealed that medical residents who worked fewer than 40 hours per week had an average score between 2 and 3, suggesting minor depression symptoms. But during their first year of residency, residents working 40 to 45 hours a week had their scores eclipse 2 points.

RELATED: Low pay, work stress lead to high turnover, FDNY EMTs say

Medical residents logging 90-plus hours a week scored over 5 points, with a little over 33% of them meeting the criteria for depression.

The team concluded in their report that limiting the number of hours worked per week may reduce rates of depression among workers, the New England Journal of Medicine shared.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.







