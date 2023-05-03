Expand / Collapse search

Workout in Austin: Gym MADabolic opens new north location

AUSTIN, Texas - Since June 2017, MADabolic Austin has operated in South Austin in The Yard. Now it has a new location up in North Austin at 2900 W Anderson Lane.

The North location opened in March 2023 and is located behind the Starbucks near MoPac in the North Shoal Creek neighborhood.

MADabolic creates workouts based on three concepts: Momentum, Anaerobic and Durability.

Curious to try it out? MADabolic offers what it calls a "5 for $5" deal where new people who want to see what the gym has to offer can try out the gym for 5 days for only $5.

The gym offers what it says is the boutique fitness industry's first true strength-drive interval program.

There are three different styles of days (Momentum, Anaerobic, Durability) and each day there are five stations which you rotate around through and there’s always a combo of some kind of cardio and weighted elements.

You can get more information about the gym and its membership rates here.