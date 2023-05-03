Workout in Austin: Gym MADabolic opens new north location

Since June 2017, MADabolic Austin has operated in South Austin in The Yard. Now it has a new location up in North Austin at 2900 W Anderson Lane.

The North location opened in March 2023 and is located behind the Starbucks near MoPac in the North Shoal Creek neighborhood.

Curious to try it out? MADabolic offers what it calls a "5 for $5" deal where new people who want to see what the gym has to offer can try out the gym for 5 days for only $5.

The gym offers what it says is the boutique fitness industry's first true strength-drive interval program.

There are three different styles of days (Momentum, Anaerobic, Durability) and each day there are five stations which you rotate around through and there’s always a combo of some kind of cardio and weighted elements.

