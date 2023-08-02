Wreck knocks out power to more than 2,500 customers in Leander

article

A wreck on US Highway 183 has knocked out power to 2,550 customers.

Leander police say a vehicle hit a power pole on US Hwy 183 at Crystal Falls Parkway.

The road is closed and power is out in the area.

The Pedernales Electric Cooperative is on scene working on the power pole.

The City of Leander says the power outage could last 2 to 3 hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.