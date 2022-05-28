Wrong way Austin driver killed in two-vehicle crash identified

The Austin Police Department has identified the driver who was killed in a crash on May 23. The crash happened in the 2500 block of North MoPac Expressway at around 5:41 a.m.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows that 37-year-old Richard Barrera was driving the wrong way in the northbound toll lane when he collided with another vehicle that was traveling northbound in the toll lane.

Barrera died at the scene.

This crash is being investigated as Austin’s 44th fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 45 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 44 fatal crashes resulting in 46 deaths.

