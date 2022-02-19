WWII Army veteran surprised for 101st birthday celebration

Saturday afternoon, the community rallied around a North Texas World War II veteran celebrating his 101st birthday.

James William Niederer was surprised with an Army supply truck to ride in, along with a convoy of other vehicles.

He used to drive them in WWII.

His son said last year's plans were ruined because of COVID-19, so he and Colonel Michael Hunt had to get creative this year.

Niederer was helped onto the supply truck and given a ride to Plano Veteran’s Memorial Park.

Out of the 250 people in his company, he's the only one still with us.

"I got me a 2023 calendar for next year, so I'll make it to 102 I guess. I didn't think I'd make it to 101," Niederer said.

When the group arrived to the park, Niederer was gifted a framed copy of his memoirs on behalf of the 36th Infantry Division.

