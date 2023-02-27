Victim shot multiple times in North Austin, TSCO says

The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot multiple times on Saturday, Feb. 25.

It happened just after 7 p.m. in the 1800 block of Cheddar Loop Road.

Investigators say the victim called 911, and when deputies arrived they found a male in his teens or early 20s with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital, but there's still no word on the extent of his injuries.

So far, no suspect is in custody, but deputies believe this is an isolated incident and there's no danger to the public.