ZACH Theatre cancels holiday performances due to Stage 5 restrictions

The ZACH Theatre has announced its canceling performances of its "A Rockin' Holiday Concert" effective December 23 through January 3 due to Austin-Travis County officials elevating Austin to the Stage 5 COVID risk level.

It's the first time Austin Public Health has officially increased the COVID-19 community risk level to the highest level since the pandemic's start and officials said the decision was made to an upward trend in the indicators officials keep an eye on.

ZACH Theatre says it made the difficult decision in order to keep the audiences, staff, and artists safe and healthy.

If you have tickets to the canceled shows you can do the following:

Apply the value of your ticket as a tax-deductible donation to the organization, which will be used to support ZACH artists and employees affected by these cancellations.

Exchange your tickets for a ZACH gift card of the same value.

Refund to original purchase card.

A representative of ZACH should be contacting each ticket holder by phone on December 23 to process their request.

You can find more information and updated cancellation notices at zachtheatre.org/healthandsafety.

