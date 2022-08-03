Zilker Brewing releases commemorative Parks and Rec can

Austin Parks Foundation has collaborated with Zilker Brewing Company to create a limited-edition 30th anniversary Parks and Rec can. They're also celebrating with pop-ups throughout the month of August all across town.

Parks & Rec is available now at local retailers including HEB, Central Market, Whole Foods and Specs, and in the Zilker Brewing Company taproom.

"When Austin Parks Foundation began 30 years ago, the organization set out with the goal to improve Austin’s parks by building community through our programs and activations with people at the forefront of our work," AFP CEO Colin Wallis said in a news release.

"Continued partnerships like the one we’re grateful to have with ZBC makes that possible. It’s a hot summer and we are thrilled that Austinties can help us commemorate our 30th anniversary and enjoy a nice cold beer while giving back to our parks," Wallis added.

The partnership between APF and Zilker Brewing began back in 2017 when they created the Parks & Rec Pale Ale. Originally intended as a limited release, the popularity of the special edition beer earned its spot on their year-round rotation.

"Parks & Rec was originally brewed in collaboration with APF to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Zilker Park back in 2017," said Zilker Brewing Company Founder Patrick Clark. "It was a no-brainer to help celebrate an iconic Austin landmark, and give back to the group that improves and maintains so many of our beloved parks. Over the past five years we’ve been able to share a beer that could be sipped while enjoying the outdoors and while helping maintain our beautiful parks. Cheers to 30 years!"

A portion of the Parks & Rec sales will be donated to APF to further the Foundation’s mission of improving and developing Austin’s nearly 400 parks and green spaces. Since 2017, Zilker Brewing has donated over $25,000 to APF through a portion of each Parks & Rec sale.

The Parks & Rec features a blend of Strata and Citra hops resulting in a crisp, citrusy, and balanced taste. The release of the commemorative 30th anniversary Parks & Rec can will be celebrated with pop-ups across town in August.