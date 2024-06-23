Zilker Eagle reopens after derailing, temporarily closing
AUSTIN, Texas - The Zilker Eagle miniature train has reopened after it derailed and was temporarily closed Sunday morning.
According to train officials on X (formerly Twitter), it appears the train track was tampered with, which caused the derailment.
The Zilker Eagle reopened in Zilker Park earlier this month after almost five years.
The miniature train began offering rides in 1961, but closed down in 2019 after a storm damaged the tracks.