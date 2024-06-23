Expand / Collapse search

Zilker Eagle reopens after derailing, temporarily closing

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Updated  June 23, 2024 4:43pm CDT
Zilker Park
FOX 7 Austin

The Zilker Eagle miniature train was briefly shut down Sunday after it derailed due to tampering with the tracks.

AUSTIN, Texas - The Zilker Eagle miniature train has reopened after it derailed and was temporarily closed Sunday morning.

According to train officials on X (formerly Twitter), it appears the train track was tampered with, which caused the derailment.

Zilker Eagle returns to Zilker Park

At long last, the Zilker Eagle is back on track. The miniature train is once again offering rides in Zilker Park for the first time in almost five years.

The Zilker Eagle reopened in Zilker Park earlier this month after almost five years. 

The miniature train began offering rides in 1961, but closed down in 2019 after a storm damaged the tracks. 