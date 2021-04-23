Austin Parks Foundation announces Zilker Eagle as name of new train

The Austin Parks Foundation (APF) has announced that the new name of the Zilker Park train will be the Zilker Eagle. The design of the train will be tie-dye as reflected in the logo for the new train.

Officials say the name of the train harkens back to the name of the original train. The name was decided on by the Austin community.

APF says the train's name and design is a way to bridge the old and the new. This year marks the 60th anniversary of a train in Zilker Park.

APF is also asking artists to submit designs for an outdoor mural that will be installed underneath the Barton Springs Road Bridge as part of the new train. The new train is expected to debut later this year in the fall.

In May 2019 the Zilker Zephyr was taken out of commission after more than two decades. It made its final appearance in February 2020.

