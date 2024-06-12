Zilker Eagle reopens in Zilker Park for first time in five years

It was all aboard the Zilker Eagle on Wednesday morning. For the first time in five years, the miniature train welcomed riders of all ages.

The miniature train began offering rides in Zilker Park in 1961, but closed down in 2019 after a storm damaged the tracks. Now, it is back, and families lined up early to be one of the first to take a ride.

"It was like riding a shooting star," said one little boy who rode the Zilker Eagle.

The train offers a 15-minute scenic view of the park. Both kids and adults were excited to have it back.

"One of the best days of my life. That's what [my son] said. We were hugging. and it's a beautiful day. I'm surrounded by nature and art is beautiful," said Betsy Currie, who rode the Zilker Eagle with her son.

The train is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and tickets are $6. The Zilker Eagle offers free rides every third Wednesday of the month.