Austin's Zilker Shuttle in full swing for the summer

The Zilker Shuttle is in full swing on the streets of Austin for the summer. It operates on weekends and holidays, picking up riders from designated stops at no cost.

"We saw the little sign that said ‘go to 505 Barton Springs’, so then we parked over here, and now we are just going to wait for the shuttle," says shuttle rider Emily Goff.

Families and friends boarded the Zilker Shuttle on Sunday afternoon headed to Zilker Park. The shuttle began operating on May 25, and will pick up riders through Sept. 2.

According to the City of Austin, the shuttle helps with traffic in the area.

"Each city has its own problems, but I think Austin is figuring it out. They don't have the space, but they have got the organization down," says shuttle rider Juan Montelongo.

"We would have been stuck down there, we would have been causing more problems having two vehicles down there, so this way we are kind of out of the way, and they just pick us up and tell us where we need to go," says Goff.

The shuttle picks up riders at the One Texas Center parking garage, the driver validates the parking garage ticket and drops passengers off at the CapMetro Route 30 Bus Stop near the Great Lawn.

There is also the option to park in the Gravel Parking Lot along Stratford drive. The shuttle will drop those riders off at the CapMetro Route 30 Bus Stop near the Rugby Field.

"That's amazing. I love that," says Goff.

There are three different shuttles used to service passengers, and a map on the city of Austin’s website showcasing the pickup and drop off locations.

