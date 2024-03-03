Zilker Park train arrives; opening date to be determined

A locomotive is one step closer to returning to Zilker Park.

The Austin Parks Foundation says the Zilker Eagle has arrived at the park.

The Eagle replaces the Zilker Zephyr which was the miniature train and railroad that started back in 1961.

No train has run after officials stopped running it due to flooding and erosion, and then a change in ownership.

RELATED STORIES:

The Eagle runs on clean-burning propane and is fitted with air brakes.

Coaches have been upgraded as well to be accessible for people with disabilities.

After completing the testing phase, getting the train inspected, and finalizing the hiring of staff, an opening date will be determined.