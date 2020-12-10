Zippia releases list of most popular Christmas treat in each state

Zippia, a resource site for job seekers, used Google trends to find out each state's favorite Christmas treat and one treat emerged as the most popular choice: cheesecake.

The website looked at more than 40 Christmas classics and determined which treat is searched a disproportionately, high amount in each state.

Cheesecake came out on top in nine states: Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, and Oklahoma.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Types of cake, including fruitcake and gingerbread cake, were the most popular in 20 states while 12 want candy and 10 like cookies.

In Texas, peppermint chocolate chip cookies were the top choice which was also the top choice in California.

Some interesting finds from Zipppia include vegan Christmas cookies as the favorite treat in Missouri, North Dakotans liking peanut butter blossoms, and liquid treats topping the list in Wyoming (egg nog) and Arizona (hot chocolate).

Advertisement

(Zippia.com)

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Other states were very specific about the treat they liked. Wisconsin's top pick was Andes Peppermints, Utah was Jolly Ranchers, Pennsylvania's is gingerbread cheesecake, Iowa likes Oreo balls, and Montana's choice is yule log cake.

See the full list here.