ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies in Houston at 72

ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill has died in Houston at the age of 72, according to the band.

Hill passed away in his sleep at his home, according to a message posted to social media by bandmates Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard.

"We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top'. We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C,’" the message reads. "You will be missed greatly, amigo. "

ZZ Top is on tour and was scheduled to play six shows over the next week, including a concert Wednesday in South Carolina.

However, on Friday, the band said Hill was going back to Texas to "address a hip issue."

"Per Dusty’s request ‘The show must go on!’" the band wrote last week, adding that their guitar tech would be performing with them.