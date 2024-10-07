Man arrested for 'fabricated' story about shooting at Burnet County church: BCSO

A man was arrested for reporting a fabricated story to law enforcement after he fired shots near a Burnet County church on Sunday.

According to the Burnet County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday, Oct. 6, just after 10:30 a.m., deputies responded to the Church at the Epicenter on N US 281 for a welfare check due to an unknown 911 call.

BCSO dispatch reported a man had called 911, gave the address to the church, requested police response, then hung up.

When deputies arrived, it "became clear" that shots had been fired, but that all of them came from someone with the church's volunteer safety team, says BCSO.

The safety team member said he confronted two suspicious men outside the church, one of whom presented a rifle, says BCSO. The safety team member fired multiple rounds, causing both men to get in a white minivan and flee the scene, driving north on US 281.

During an investigation, it was revealed that the story that came from the safety team member was fabricated.

On Monday, Oct. 7, deputies said the safety team member, 45-year-old Jacob Tarver, who fired the shots admitted that he had "fabricated significant details of this incident and lied to law enforcement and others about this incident."

There were no hostile actions directed toward the church, or at any person. At no time was the safety of the church in jeopardy, BCSO said.

Tarver was arrested and charged with false report to induce an emergency response, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and deadly conduct.

He is in the Burnet County Jail awaiting a hearing to set bail.