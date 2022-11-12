2022-23 Central Texas high school football highlights, scores: Bi-district playoffs

The regular season has ended and teams are looking to advance as playoffs get underway.

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football highlights and scores from the 2022-23 bi-district playoffs.

BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFF SCORES

Friday, November 11th

Manor 14

Dripping Springs 69

Round Rock 10

Lake Travis 35

Vandegrift 28

Bowie 14

San Marcos 14

SA Brandeis 27

Waco University 34

McCallum 21

Crockett 48

Rouse 14

Lockhart 62

SA Burbank 7

Cedar Park 7

Smithson Valley 30

Georgetown 21

NB Canyon 10

Northeast 0

Belton 56

Elgin 0

LBJ 69

Lampasas 17

Somerset 27

Granger 60

Somerville 13

Lexington 28

Wallis Brazos 35

Liberty Hill 63

SA Highlands 17

SA Davenport 36

Fredericksburg 6

Smithville 24

Gatesville 14

Thursday, November 10

Cedar Ridge 10

Westlake 58

Weiss 20

DeSoto 37

Wimberley 81

YMLA 0

Taylor 13

Boerne 42

Lago Vista 67

Bandera 6

Llano 44

Cotulla 0

Blanco 44

Poteet 14

Luling 0

Jourdanton 28

La Grange 21

Madisonville 42

Jarrell 32

Devine 14

Giddings 18

Waco Connally 45

Johnson City 30

Thorndale 41

Mason 44

Hearne 7

Flatonia 59

Junction 32