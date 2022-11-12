Expand / Collapse search

2022-23 Central Texas high school football highlights, scores: Bi-district playoffs

By , and Clif Thornton
Published 
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The regular season has ended and teams are looking to advance as playoffs get underway.

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football highlights and scores from the 2022-23 bi-district playoffs.

BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFF SCORES

Friday, November 11th

Manor 14
Dripping Springs 69

Round Rock 10
Lake Travis 35

Vandegrift 28
Bowie 14

San Marcos 14 
SA Brandeis 27

Waco University 34
McCallum 21

Crockett 48
Rouse 14

Lockhart 62
SA Burbank 7

Cedar Park 7
Smithson Valley 30

Georgetown 21
NB Canyon 10

Northeast 0
Belton 56

Elgin 0
LBJ 69

Lampasas 17
Somerset 27

Granger 60
Somerville 13

Lexington 28
Wallis Brazos 35

Liberty Hill 63
SA Highlands 17

SA Davenport 36
Fredericksburg 6

Smithville 24
Gatesville 14

Thursday, November 10

Cedar Ridge 10
Westlake 58

Weiss 20
DeSoto 37

Wimberley 81
YMLA 0

Taylor 13
Boerne 42

Lago Vista 67
Bandera 6

Llano 44
Cotulla 0

Blanco 44
Poteet 14

Luling 0
Jourdanton 28

La Grange 21
Madisonville 42

Jarrell 32
Devine 14

Giddings 18
Waco Connally 45

Johnson City 30
Thorndale 41

Mason 44
Hearne 7

Flatonia 59
Junction 32