2022-23 Central Texas high school football highlights, scores: Bi-district playoffs
AUSTIN, Texas - The regular season has ended and teams are looking to advance as playoffs get underway.
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football highlights and scores from the 2022-23 bi-district playoffs.
BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFF SCORES
Friday, November 11th
Manor 14
Dripping Springs 69
Round Rock 10
Lake Travis 35
Vandegrift 28
Bowie 14
San Marcos 14
SA Brandeis 27
Waco University 34
McCallum 21
Crockett 48
Rouse 14
Lockhart 62
SA Burbank 7
Cedar Park 7
Smithson Valley 30
Georgetown 21
NB Canyon 10
Northeast 0
Belton 56
Elgin 0
LBJ 69
Lampasas 17
Somerset 27
Granger 60
Somerville 13
Lexington 28
Wallis Brazos 35
Liberty Hill 63
SA Highlands 17
SA Davenport 36
Fredericksburg 6
Smithville 24
Gatesville 14
Thursday, November 10
Cedar Ridge 10
Westlake 58
Weiss 20
DeSoto 37
Wimberley 81
YMLA 0
Taylor 13
Boerne 42
Lago Vista 67
Bandera 6
Llano 44
Cotulla 0
Blanco 44
Poteet 14
Luling 0
Jourdanton 28
La Grange 21
Madisonville 42
Jarrell 32
Devine 14
Giddings 18
Waco Connally 45
Johnson City 30
Thorndale 41
Mason 44
Hearne 7
Flatonia 59
Junction 32