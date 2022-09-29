2022-23 Central Texas high school football highlights, scores: Week 6
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football season is in full swing in the Austin area!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football highlights and scores from Week 6 of the 2022-23 season.
FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS FOR WEEK 5
Bowie Bulldogs take down Austin High Maroons
Georgetown bounces back against Hendrickson after losing district opener
SCORES FOR WEEK 5
Thursday, Sept. 29
LASA 0
Crockett 63
Connally 28
Rouse 48
Bowie 51
Austin High 14
Georgetown 70
Hendrickson 28
Navarro 44
Eastside Memorial 6