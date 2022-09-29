Expand / Collapse search

2022-23 Central Texas high school football highlights, scores: Week 6

By , and Clif Thornton
Published 
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - High school football season is in full swing in the Austin area!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football highlights and scores from Week 6 of the 2022-23 season.

FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS FOR WEEK 5

Bowie Bulldogs take down Austin High Maroons

FOX 7 Friday Football: Bowie vs Austin High

The Bowie Bulldogs blast past Austin High to win 51-14.

Georgetown bounces back against Hendrickson after losing district opener

FOX 7 Friday Football: Georgetown vs Hendrickson

Georgetown bounces back after losing their district opener, defeating Hendrickson 70-28.

SCORES FOR WEEK 5

Thursday, Sept. 29

LASA 0
Crockett 63

Connally  28
Rouse  48

Bowie   51
Austin High 14

Georgetown 70
Hendrickson  28

Navarro   44
Eastside Memorial    6