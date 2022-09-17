2022-23 Central Texas high school football highlights, scores: Week 4
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football season is in full swing in the Austin area!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 4 of the 2022-23 high school football season.
FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS FOR WEEK 4
Manor stays undefeated in district opener against McNeil
Round Rock throttles Westwood again in battle of unbeaten rivals in FOX 7's Game of the Week
Vista Ridge hands Cedar Ridge third straight loss in district opener for both teams
Liberty Hill continues recent dominance of Rouse in blowout win
In 6A district debut, unbeaten Dripping Springs hangs 77 on Austin High
Vandegrift wins third straight in district-opening blowout of previously unbeaten Stony Point
Bowie still unbeaten after surviving tough road test from Anderson
SCORES FOR WEEK 4
Thursday, Sept. 15
Manor 45
McNeil 14
Crockett 28
McCallum 49
Travis 27
Navarro 21
Friday, Sept. 16
Akins 0
Lake Travis 63
Bowie 27
Anderson 24
Austin High 0
Dripping Springs 77
Johnson 49
Del Valle 22
Vista Ridge 30
Cedar Ridge 10
Westwood 52
Round Rock 7
Stony Point 13
Vandegrift 41
SA Macarthur 14
Hays 64
Lehman 7
Seguin 39
Eastside Memorial
LASA
Converse Judson 23
Hutto 24
Cedar Creek 15
Elgin 44
Connally 13
Lampasas 44
Liberty Hill 49
Rouse 21
Bastrop 35
Pflugerville 42
San Marcos 65
Laredo Alexander 34
LBJ
Northeast Early Coll. PPD
Burnet 28
Giddings 7
Fredericksburg
Wimberley PPD
Lockhart 42
SA Davenport 62
Kerrville Tivy 28
Marble Falls 21
Weiss 49
New Braunfels 42
Blanco 26
Boerne Geneva 7
Johnson City 45
Florence 7
Hillsboro 36
Jarrell 35
LaGrange 2
Lago Vista 36
Thrall 12
Lexington 66
Coleman 6
Llano 31
YMLA 45
Manor New Tech 30
Tuscola Jim Ned 22
Rockdale 21
Taylor 40
Smithville 28
Achieve
SA Southwest
Bartlett 16
Itasca 47
Falls City 14
Flatonia 42
Granger 42
Goldthwaite 26
Luling 6
Boling 32
Mason 50
Christoval 12
Thorndale 42
Iola 6
Center Point 17
Harper 21
D'Hanis 17
Brentwood Chr. 14
St. Andrew's
Hou. Village
NB John Paul II
St. Dominic Savio
Saturday, Sept. 17
Hou. Emery/Weiner
SM Academy
Fredericksburg
Wimberley