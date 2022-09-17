Expand / Collapse search

2022-23 Central Texas high school football highlights, scores: Week 4

By , and Clif Thornton
Published 
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - High school football season is in full swing in the Austin area!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 4 of the 2022-23 high school football season.

FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS FOR WEEK 4

Manor stays undefeated in district opener against McNeil 

Manor takes on McNeil in district opener

A big game for Thursday night high school football as the Manor Mustangs look to stay undefeated.

Round Rock throttles Westwood again in battle of unbeaten rivals in FOX 7's Game of the Week

FOX 7 Friday Football: Round Rock vs Westwood

Round Rock takes down Westwood 52-7.

Vista Ridge hands Cedar Ridge third straight loss in district opener for both teams

FOX 7 Friday Football: Cedar Ridge vs Vista Ridge

The Cedar Ridge Raiders take on the Vista Ridge Rangers at Kelly Reeves Stadium.

Liberty Hill continues recent dominance of Rouse in blowout win

FOX 7 Friday Football: Liberty Hill vs Rouse

It looks like another win for the Liberty Hill Panthers over the Rouse Raiders.

In 6A district debut, unbeaten Dripping Springs hangs 77 on Austin High

FOX 7 Friday Football: Dripping Springs vs Austin High

Dripping Springs is dominating Austin High in their 6A district opener.

Vandegrift wins third straight in district-opening blowout of previously unbeaten Stony Point

FOX 7 Friday Football: Vandegrift vs Stony Point

Vandegrift takes down Stony Point 41-13.

Bowie still unbeaten after surviving tough road test from Anderson

FOX 7 Friday Football: Bowie vs Anderson

Bowie takes on Anderson at House Park in Downtown Austin.

SCORES FOR WEEK 4

Thursday, Sept. 15

Manor           45
McNeil          14

Crockett        28
McCallum     49

Travis            27
Navarro         21

Friday, Sept. 16

Akins 0
Lake Travis 63

Bowie 27
Anderson 24

Austin High 0
Dripping Springs 77

Johnson 49
Del Valle 22

Vista Ridge 30
Cedar Ridge 10

Westwood 52
Round Rock 7

Stony Point 13
Vandegrift 41

SA Macarthur 14
Hays 64

Lehman 7
Seguin 39

Eastside Memorial
LASA

Converse Judson 23
Hutto 24

Cedar Creek 15
Elgin 44

Connally 13
Lampasas 44

Liberty Hill 49
Rouse 21

Bastrop 35
Pflugerville 42

San Marcos 65
Laredo Alexander 34

LBJ
Northeast Early Coll. PPD

Burnet 28
Giddings 7

Fredericksburg
Wimberley PPD

Lockhart 42
SA Davenport 62

Kerrville Tivy 28
Marble Falls 21

Weiss 49
New Braunfels 42

Blanco 26
Boerne Geneva 7

Johnson City 45
Florence 7

Hillsboro 36
Jarrell 35

LaGrange 2
Lago Vista 36

Thrall 12
Lexington 66

Coleman 6
Llano 31

YMLA 45
Manor New Tech 30

Tuscola Jim Ned 22
Rockdale 21

Taylor 40
Smithville 28

Achieve
SA Southwest

Bartlett 16
Itasca 47

Falls City 14
Flatonia 42

Granger 42
Goldthwaite 26

Luling 6
Boling 32

Mason 50
Christoval 12

Thorndale 42
Iola 6

Center Point 17
Harper 21

D'Hanis 17
Brentwood Chr. 14

St. Andrew's
Hou. Village

NB John Paul II
St. Dominic Savio

Saturday, Sept. 17

Hou. Emery/Weiner
SM Academy

Fredericksburg
Wimberley