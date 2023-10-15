19 former Round Rock Express players to appear in 2023 ALCS between Texas Rangers, Houston Astros

Between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros, 19 former Round Rock Express players are expected to play in the 2023 American League Championship Series.

The Rangers will feature 10 and nine will play for the Astros in the series starting Sunday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m.

Former Express players stepping up to the plate for the Texas Rangers are:

LHP Cody Bradford

OF Evan Carter

C Mitch Garver

OF Travis Jankowski

INF Josh Jung

RHP José Leclerc

LHP Martín Pérez

RHP Josh Sborz

INF Josh Smith

OF Leody Taveras

Playing for the Astros are:

RHP Bryan Abreu

INF Jose Altuve

INF Yordan Alvarez

RHP Ronel Blanco

RHP Cristian Javier

OF Chas McCormick

OF Kyle Tucker

RHP José Urquidy

LHP Framber Valdez

Three coaches also have ties to the Express, including Astros pitching coach Joshua Miller, Rangers pitching coach Mike Maddux and Rangers bullpen coach Brett Hayes.

Games 1 and 2 are going to be taking place in Houston at Minute Maid Park and Games 3 and 4 will be in Arlington at Globe Life Field. If there is a need for a Game 5 it will also be in Arlington, and if necessary, Game 6 and 7 will be in Houston.