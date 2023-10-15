19 former Round Rock Express players to appear in 2023 ALCS between Texas Rangers, Houston Astros
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros, 19 former Round Rock Express players are expected to play in the 2023 American League Championship Series.
The Rangers will feature 10 and nine will play for the Astros in the series starting Sunday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m.
Former Express players stepping up to the plate for the Texas Rangers are:
- LHP Cody Bradford
- OF Evan Carter
- C Mitch Garver
- OF Travis Jankowski
- INF Josh Jung
- RHP José Leclerc
- LHP Martín Pérez
- RHP Josh Sborz
- INF Josh Smith
- OF Leody Taveras
RELATED: Arlington, Houston mayors agree to Rangers, Astros bet
Playing for the Astros are:
- RHP Bryan Abreu
- INF Jose Altuve
- INF Yordan Alvarez
- RHP Ronel Blanco
- RHP Cristian Javier
- OF Chas McCormick
- OF Kyle Tucker
- RHP José Urquidy
- LHP Framber Valdez
Three coaches also have ties to the Express, including Astros pitching coach Joshua Miller, Rangers pitching coach Mike Maddux and Rangers bullpen coach Brett Hayes.
RELATED: Texas Rangers-Houston Astros Schedule: Where and when to watch the ALCS
Games 1 and 2 are going to be taking place in Houston at Minute Maid Park and Games 3 and 4 will be in Arlington at Globe Life Field. If there is a need for a Game 5 it will also be in Arlington, and if necessary, Game 6 and 7 will be in Houston.