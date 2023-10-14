It's a good 'ole Texas showdown! The Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers out of Arlington are going up against each other in the American League Championship Series!

Games 1 and 2 are going to be taking place in Houston at Minute Maid Park and Games 3 and 4 will be in Arlington at Globe Life Field. If there is a need for a Game 5 it will also be in Arlington, and if necessary, Game 6 and 7 will be in Houston.

Astros fans are invited to the Plaza outside "The Juice Box" for the pregame Street Fests! Fans can listen to live music, enjoy food trucks, play yard games, and more!

While the team is away, fans can watch the game from Minute Maid Park on the big screen and enjoy some fun around the ballpark. Vouchers for the watch party are $2.

Below are the dates and times for the ALCS festivities:

Street Fest

Game 1: Oct. 15, 4 p.m., first pitch - 7:15 p.m.

Game 2: Oct. 16, 12:30 p.m., first pitch - 3:37 p.m.

Game 6 (if necessary): Oct. 22, 4 p.m., first pitch - 7:03 p.m.

Game 7 (if necessary): Oct. 23, 4 p.m., first pitch - 7:03 p.m.

Watch Party

Game 3: Oct. 18, 5 p.m., first pitch - 7:03 p.m.

Game 4: Oct. 19, 5 p.m., first pitch - 7:03 p.m.

Game 5: Oct. 20, 2 p.m., first pitch - 4:07 p.m.

