ALCS Game 1: Houston Astros fall in Game 1 of ALCS, Rangers take 1-0 series lead

article

It's a Texas-sized American League Championship Series and everything is bigger in Texas, including the MLB playoffs.

The Houston Astros will take on the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of the ALCS from Minute Maid Park on Sunday night.

RELATED: Houston Astros ALCS schedule: Dates, what to know, how to buy tickets

Astros pitcher Justin Verlander is expected to take the mound in the first game of the ALCS.

Game 2 of the series will take place on Monday afternoon.

RELATED: Houston Astros ALCS 2023: Street festivals, watch parties

Both games will be airing live on FOX 26.

But if you don't have a way to watch the game live, you can keep it tuned right here as we will be updating this page throughout the game.

Go Astros!!

TOP FIRST

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander is getting the start tonight against the Texas Rangers in Game 1.

Marcus Semien steps in and grounds to Jeremy Pena, who makes an off-targe throw to first base, and the play was made before Semien hits first base. Corey Seager steps in and on the first pitch, he singles to right field. Mitch Garver steps in and hits a line drive to Verlander who throws to second base, then thrown to first base for the double play. One-two-three inning for Verlander and the Astros!

BOTTOM FIRST

Jordan Montgomery is the starting pitcher for the Rangers. Altuve steps in and flies out to deep left field. Alex Bregman hits a line drive where Evan Carter makes the play right up against the left field wall. Yordan Alvarez steps in and strikes out swinging. After 1 inning of play, the game remains scoreless.

TOP SECOND

In the top of the second inning, Adolis Garcia grounds out to Jeremy Pena, who makes the throw to first base. Evan Carter hits a line drive to right field and is able to turn out a double. Jonah Heim steps in and hits a drive into shallow center field, which scores Carter from second base. Rangers now lead 1-0.

Nathaniel Lowe field out to deep center field. Josh Jung singles to shallow center field, which advances Jonah Heim to second base. Leody Taveras steps in and is walked. The bases are now loaded for the Rangers. Back to the top of the inning with Marcus Semien. Semien pops out to shallow center field. Altuve makes the play. Rangers lead 1-0 going into the bottom of the second.

BOTTOM SECOND

Jose Abreu leads off for the Astros in the bottom of the second and singles into left field after a long at-bat against Montgomery. Kyle Tucker steps in and grounds to first base and the play is made at second base to get the lead runner. Tucker at first base. Chase McCormick steps in and flies out to center field. Dubon steps in and flies out to right field. Score remains 1-0 Rangers after two innings.

TOP THIRD

Corey Seager leads off for the Rangers and pops it up foul and Bregman makes the play. One out. Mitch Garver steps in and flies out to center field. Two down. Adolis Garcia pops out to shallow infield to end the inning. Score remains 1-0 Rangers.

BOTTOM THIRD

Jeremy Pens leads off for the Astros in the bottom of the third inning. Pena grounds out to shortstop, who makes the play to first base. Martin Maldonado now at bat and walks. Back to the top of the order with Jose Altuve. Altuve pops out to shallow center field. Alex Bregman now at bat who knocks a two-out single to left field, advancing Maldonado to second. Yordan Alvarez now at bat and strikes out swinging. Rangers remain ahead 1-0 after three innings of play.

TOP FOURTH

Evan Carter steps in and leads off for the Rangers in the top of the fourth inning who grounded out to Jose Altuve who makes a big play for the first out of the inning. Jonah Heim steps in and pops out in foul territory. Nathaniel Lowe steps in and flies out to left field. Score remains the same, 1-0 Rangers.

BOTTOM FOURTH

Jose Abreu leads off for the Astros in the bottom of the fourth inning and strikes out swinging. Kyle Tucker now at bat and pops out to center field. McCormick now at bat and knocks a blooper to right center field for a single. Dubon steps in and knocks a single to left field, advancing McCormick to second base. Jeremy Pena knocks a line drive to left field advancing all runners. Based are now loaded for the Astros. Martin Maldonado steps in and strikes out. 1-0 Rangers after four innings.

TOP FIFTH

Josh Jung steps in and leads off for the Rangers and called out on strikes. Leody Taveras knocks a 398-foot solo home run to right field. Rangers now lead 2-0.

Semien steps in and flies out to center field with the nice play by Dubon. Corey Seager steps in and strikes out swinging. Rangers now lead 2-0.

BOTTOM FIFTH

Jose Altuve steps in and leads off for the Houston Astros and flies out to left field along the foul line. Alex Bregman steps in and ground out to the shortstop who makes the play to first base. Yordan Alvarez steps in and strikes out swinging. Rangers lead 2-0 after five innings of play.

TOP SIXTH

Mitch Gaver leads off for the Rangers and is called out on strikes. Adolis Garcia steps in and pops out in foul territory. Evan Cater now at bat and pops out to right field. Score remains 2-0 Rangers.

BOTTOM SIXTH

Jose Abreu leads off for the Astros in the bottom of the sixth inning and strikes out swinging. Tucker steps in and grounds out to shallow infield. However, no runs were scored in the sixth. Rangers remain in the lead, 2-0.

TOP SEVENTH

Heim leads off for the Texas Rangers in the top of the seventh inning and walks. Nathaniel Lowe steps in and gets called out on strikes. Josh Jung steps in and strikes him out swinging. Taverez hits a blooper to center field for a single. And Houston Astros Manager Dusty Baker has made the call to the bullpen as Hector Neris will replace Verlander on the mound. And is able to retire the side as we head to the stretch.

BOTTOM SEVENTH

Dubon steps in and leads off for the Astros and pops out to center field. The Texas Rangers are now going to the bullpen. Josh Sborz has replaced Montgomery. Jeremy Pena steps in and pops out to center field. Diaz steps in to pinch hit and hits a grounder to the shortstop who makes the throw to first base. Rangers remain ahead 2-0 after seven innings.

TOP EIGHTH

Seager leads off for the Rangers in the top of the eighth inning and strikes out swinging. Mitch Garver now steps in and shoots one up the middle where Altuve makes the play and the throw to first base. Garcia now at bat and flies out to shortstop.

BOTTOM EIGHTH

Jose Altuve leading off for the Astros in the bottom of the eighth and walks. And the Texas Rangers are going to the bullpen again and Aroldis Chapman is now on the mound for the Rangers. Bregman steps in and almost got a home run, but the play is made in deep left center field. Now a review is being determined whether or not Jose Altuve did touch the second base after the pop fly was made in left center field. And it was determined that Altuve did not touch second base and is called out, which is being scored as a double play. Yordan Alvarez now steps in and grounds out to shallow infield. On to the ninth inning we go, Rangers remain ahead 2-0.

TOP NINTH

Evan Carter leads off for the Rangers and is called out on strikes. Jonah Heim grounded out to shortstop. Nathaniel Lowe steps in and steps out swinging.

BOTTOM NINTH

Jose Abreu steps in and leads off for the Houston Astros and lines out to deep left center field. Kyle Tucker steps in and grounds out to shallow infield. McCormick steps in with only one out remaining. McCormick strikes out swinging. Rangers win Game 1, 2-0.