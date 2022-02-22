Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff ready to take on MLS season

Austin FC is just four days away from the season opener against FC Cincinnati on Saturday.

While the roster has been upgraded, so has head coach Josh Wolff. Sporting director Claudio Reyna says Wolff has learned a lot in the club's debut season, it was also Wolff's first as an MLS head coach.

"The players all buy into him, they respect him and those are the most important things, the energy he's created. He's always a very good coach and running practices, but now it's beyond that and that's what I'm excited to see this year, in terms of managing the players, managing staff, which again, it's a big jump when you go from an assistant coach to a head coach. The responsibilities you have and certainly, he's much more comfortable and you see him really be at ease with it all. So, I'm excited for him," Reyna said.

Austin FC opens the season Saturday at 5 p.m. at Q2 Stadium.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Austin FC hoping for Major League Soccer season opening win

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter