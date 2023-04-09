Austin FC falls to Los Angeles FC 3-0 in away match

Austin FC fell 3-0 to Los Angeles FC in an away match in Los Angeles Saturday evening.

The Verde & Black started the match at BMO Stadium well with senior defender Žan Kolmanič hitting the crossbar with a long-range strike in the early part of the game.

However, later on, LAFC senior forward Dénis Bouanga scored in the 40th minute and senior goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic saved a shot from Austin FC's senior forward Maxi Urruti.

Bouanga then scored two more goals in the second half within 11 minutes of each other, the second assisted by senior defender Sergi Palencia and senior forward Carlos Vela.

Next Match

Austin FC will play its fourth home match and seventh match overall of the 2023 MLS regular season against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m. CT.