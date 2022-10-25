Austin FC preparing for MLS Western Conference Final against LAFC

Austin FC is preparing for the Western Conference Final after defeating Dallas FC on Sunday.

Even though Los Angeles FC (LAFC) is the one-seed in the MLS Playoffs, second-seeded Austin FC has to be feeling pretty good going into Sunday's Western Conference Final against them.

Considering the Verde and Black swept LAFC in the regular season, Austin FC is ready.

"We left with three points out of there. Then they came here, and we left with three points again. So, we want to do the same thing. We're going to go there. Everybody's going to be hungry. We know it's going to be a tough game. They have big names, but we have the MVP," said Diego Fagundez/Austin FC Midfielder.

Austin FC takes on LAFC in the MLS Western Conference Final on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m.