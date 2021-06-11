Austin FC offering free COVID vaccinations at first Q2 Stadium events

Austin FC is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations at its first events at Q2 Stadium.

The Major League Soccer team is offering vaccinations to supporters attending the June 12 and June 19 events.

On June 12, Austin FC is hosting its Q2 Stadium Preview Event which will include a watch party at the stadium as the team takes on Sporting KC at 2 p.m. (CT). On this date, vaccinations will be set up on the HEB Plaza before and during the event outside the Q2 Stadium Zebra Gate in the Northeast corner.

One week later on June 19, Austin FC will have its home opener and vaccinations will take place after the match on field level in the North end. Fans will have the opportunity to register behind Sections 135 & 136 during the match.

At the final whistle, those that registered will meet at Sections 135 & 136 and be guided down to field-level for their vaccination. Following the vaccination, a photo opportunity for each fan will be offered on the field level.

Vaccinations are only available for supporters getting their first vaccine shot. Both events will have the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Follow-up information for second shots of Pfizer will be provided onsite upon registration.

If you're not attending either Austin FC event and would like to get vaccinated you can go to centraltxvaccs.org or vaccinefinder.org.