Q2 Stadium to open at 100 percent capacity for Austin FC home opener

It's a moment Austin has been waiting for.

The Austin FC's home opener is fast approaching and now the Q2 stadium will be able to fill every seat.

"We are proud to announce Q2 stadium will be authorized up to 100 percent capacity for our June 19 inaugural match against San Jose as well as the June 16 U.S. Women's National Team match versus Nigeria," said Austin FC president Andy Loughnane.

All events after that will operate under Austin Public Health guidelines. For example, all will be required to mask up before entering and there will be some social distancing measures set up.

However Austin's top doctor, Mark Escott said some rules could loosen later in the season. "I reviewed the Q2 stadium guidelines weeks ago. they were fantastic," he said. "My hope is that through that ongoing commitment to getting vaccinated and keeping the masks on in our community that we can be in stage one and masks may not be required."

Austin/Travis County is in stage two of five for COVID-19 guidelines. Masking is left up to businesses. Escott said the immunization numbers have been promising. Sixty-five percent of Austin-Travis County adults have gotten at least one shot and Escott said 55 percent of adults were already fully vaccinated.

"The construction community that has made this possible has made an incredible sacrifice," said Loughnane.

Tickets will go on sale this week, with Austin FC expected to announce that at any moment via social media.

"We have a 20,500 seat stadium. We have roughly 15,500 seats that are committed under a season ticket membership which leaves about 5,000 seats left to distribute on a per match basis," said Loughnane.

Capital Metro will be providing bus services to attendees. The nearby Kramer station is an option for train riders and McKalla Place train station will be another option when it opens in 2023.

