Austin FC could clinch playoff spot after Portland Timbers match

Austin FC is coming off a dominating 4-1 win over the league's leading team LA FC.

The team can clinch a playoff spot with a win in their upcoming match against the Portland Timbers, and a little help.

"What matters to us is that we play good. And we leave Q2 knowing that we did our best to get those three points. We don't just want to make the playoffs. We want to have home playoff games. We want to make it far. The only way to reach that and to get there. Is by taking it game by game," said Diego Fagundez, Austin FC Midfielder.

Austin FC is set to play the Timbers on August 31 at 8 p.m.

